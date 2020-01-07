Billionaire businessman Ron Burkle's son found dead in Beverly Hills home

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The 27-year-old son of billionaire businessman Ron Burkle was found dead in a Beverly Hills home Monday night.Andrew Burkle, a film producer based in Los Angeles, was determined dead on scene.Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in the 100 block of Spalding Drive after 7 p.m.Police are still investigating Andrew's cause of death.Andrew's father co-founded the private equity firm Yucaipa Companies and is an owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team. He is an investor in companies including Uber and Airbnb.