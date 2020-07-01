Ron Jeremy rape case: Investigators asking other alleged sexual-assault victims to step forward

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Investigators are looking for additional possible victims of adult film star Ron Jeremy, who was recently arrested and charged in several sexual assaults.
The 67-year-old performer, whose full name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was arrested and charged on June 23 with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back several years.
The district attorney's office says the incidents happened between 2014 and 2019.
If convicted, Jeremy faces a maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison. He continued to be held in custody in lieu of $6.6 million bail.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says there may be other alleged victims. Investigators released a new mugshot and flyer featuring Jeremy and are asking anyone with information to step forward.
Information can be provided to the Special Victims Bureau 24 hour tip line at (877)710-5273 or to Lt. Adams at (562)946-8232. Anonymous tips may be provided online through Crime Stoppers or by calling (800)222-8477.
