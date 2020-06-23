Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault

By Andrew Dalton
LOS ANGELES -- Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jeremy, 67, whose real name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt, was charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

If Jeremy is convicted, the charges could lead to a sentence of 90 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday. Prosecutors say they will ask for bail of $6.6 million. Emails seeking comment from Jeremy sent to several of his representatives were not immediately returned.

Prosecutors allege Jeremy raped a 25-year-old woman at a West Hollywood home in May 2014, sexually assaulted a 33-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman in separate incidents at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and raped a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July of last year.

Another allegation from 2016, was declined by prosecutors because of insufficient evidence.

Jeremy, nicknamed "The Hedgehog," is among the best known and most prolific actors in the industry's history, with thousands of credits to his name.

In recent years he has made a career of appearing in more mainstream entertainment, including music videos and reality television shows like "The Surreal Life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiarapeu.s. & worldsexual assaultpornography
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA Councilman Jose Huizar arrested in federal corruption probe
Trump voices support for second round of stimulus check payments
Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault
1 dead after powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
COVID-19 'spreading at unacceptable rate' in Texas - is SoCal next?
2 adults, 1 child found dead in swimming pool in New Jersey
Rose Bowl hosting drive-in movie series this summer
Show More
Fauci hopeful for a COVID-19 vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
Downtown Disney to reopen in July with health measures in place
Starbucks adds plant-based meat to US menu
New interactive online map helps connect those in need to food resources
COVID-19 update: Officials report increase in community transmission
More TOP STORIES News