Rose Parade 2022: Pasadena's beloved annual tradition returns after hiatus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11410646" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Volunteers at a facility in Irwindale continued preparing floats for Pasadena's 133rd annual Rose Parade.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11411897" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Many Angelenos are camping out along the Rose Parade route to secure that prime viewing spot.

PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) -- The 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade will make its way along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena on Saturday, with crowds lining the sidewalks to see dozens of elaborate floral floats, high-energy marching bands and equestrian teams in the iconic New Year's Day tradition that was called off last year due to COVID-19.The festivities will begin at 8 a.m. with a performance by Grammy-winning singer LeAnn Rimes, featuring a remixed and re-mastered version of "Throw My Arms Around the World,'' created specifically for the Pasadena celebration.Rimes, who first appeared in the Rose Parade in 2006, will be accompanied by the Rose Parade Dancers, the Mark Keppel Dance Company, Rose Parade Flag Bearers and four drummers. A burst of fireworks will set the stage for the two-hour parade.Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected along the 5 1/2-mile parade route down Colorado Boulevard, many of them staking out their spots overnight despite unseasonably low temperatures. In 2019, the event drew an estimated 700,000 people in person, while 37 million people watched the television broadcast.The intersection of South Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevard will be the base of operations for Rose Parade broadcasters, photographers and media, traditionally known as "TV Corner.''This year, however, it will be transformed into "First Mile'' through a partnership with nonprofit OneLegacy, which advocates for organ donations through its Donate Life campaign and parade floats.The area extending south and east from the intersection, which offers a look at parade formation, volunteers in their distinctive white suits and 40,000 grandstand seats, will include a large video screen, grandstand pageantry and a media stand."Dream. Believe. Achieve.'' is the parade theme this year, a celebration of "education's ability to open doors, open minds and change lives.''"Education paves the path to success with a world of opportunities achieved through knowledge, compassion and determination. Education is the great equalizer,'' Tournament of Roses Association President Robert Miller said. As a community college educator, I have seen firsthand the life-changing miracle that education provides.''Some Rose Parade traditions remain unchanged since the first parade in 1890. That includes the requirement that every inch of the 37 floats entered this year must be covered with flowers or other natural materials, such as leaves, seeds or bark. The most delicate flowers, including roses, are placed in individual vials of water, set into floats one by one.This year's grand marshal is Emmy-winning actor LeVar Burton, who is also a director, educator and lifelong advocate of children's literacy and known to generations of children for his role as host of PBS' "Reading Rainbow.''The parade will feature 17 marching bands. In a Rose Parade first that highlights the theme of education, the Band Directors Marching Band will include 270 band directors from across the United States and Mexico, ranging from recent music education graduates to retired veteran directors.Other bands include the Los Angeles Unified School District All District High School Honor Band and the U.S. Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band, including musicians from Camp Pendleton.