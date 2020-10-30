rose parade

Tournament of Roses to host TV special in lieu of parade canceled due to pandemic

The 2021 Rose Parade is canceled but viewers will still get a two-hour television special on New Year's Day.
PASADENA, CALIF. (KABC) -- The cancelation of the 2021 Rose Parade was announced in July due to the coronavirus pandemic, but fans of the beloved annual tradition will still get a show: a two-hour television special broadcast on New Year's Day, organizers said Thursday.

In a statement, the Tournament of Roses Association said the TV special will include "live-to-tape musical and marching band performances, heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, celebrity guest appearances" and highlights from past Rose Bowl games.

The show will showcase "spectacular floats from years past," as well as a behind-the-scenes look into the making of flower-laden displays that are the trademark of the Pasadena parade, the release said.

The association said in July that it was canceling the 132nd parade because of the risk of spreading coronavirus infections among its participants and massive in-person audience.
EMBED More News Videos

Organizers announced the cancellation of the 2021 Rose Parade amid the coronavirus pandemic.


The Rose Bowl college football game that traditionally follows the parade is still scheduled for New Year's Day.

Since its inception in 1891, the parade has been held annually except during the wartime years of 1942, 1943 and 1945, the association said.

Thousands of spectators normally jam the 5-mile parade route through Pasadena, many camping out overnight on sidewalks to ensure a good view.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpasadenalos angeles countyrose paradetelevisionsee it on tvcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicnew year's daycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROSE PARADE
2021 Rose Parade canceled amid COVID pandemic
Cancer survivor gets Rose Parade do-over after falling ill
Rose Parade floats can be viewed up close
Floats, marching bands hit the streets for 131st Rose Parade
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drug dealer sentenced to life in prison for abduction, torture of Newport Beach man
Strangers band together to drive homeless man from LA to Wisconsin
La Nina: Moderate to strong climate event predicted
Gorilla-sized creature confronted by police in Halloween stunt
Breonna Taylor's boyfriend sued by officer for pain and anguish
For many Latinos, virus deaths loom over Dia de los Muertos
Jerry's Deli in Studio City to close after 42 years
Show More
Amusement ride industry seeks help
Newsom cuts ribbon on COVID-19 testing lab in Valencia
Lori Loughlin reports to prison after plea in admissions scandal
3rd COVID-19 case hits LA sports world
UCLA launches map to track hate crimes throughout US
More TOP STORIES News