Rose Parade: Majestic floats that debuted New Year's Day can be viewed up close

By and ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- New Year's Day is behind us but the majestic Rose Parade floats that cruised down Colorado Boulevard can still be viewed.

The floral masterpieces will be on display until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Parking is limited and visitors are asked to use shuttles from Pasadena City College and the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Visitors can get within feet of the floats parked along Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards. Volunteers will be on site to talk about what went into their design.
