In The Community

Army veteran, executive chef cooks Afghan food for Long Beach community

Melissa Ortiz was in the army for almost eight years and is now an executive chef at Rose Park Roasters on Pine Ave.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Army veteran, chef cooks Afghan food for Long Beach community

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Rose Park Roasters' Executive Chef Melissa Ortiz rotates her menus here, usually focusing on seasonal ingredients.

On March 13 she decided to make Afghan food which included Lamb Dopiaza, vegetable curry, potato Bolani, Pulao and Lubia, which is also known as a kidney bean curry.

"I was in the army for about seven and a half years stationed at Fort Bragg and then I was in the reserve, got activated and then I was in Africa for a year and I traveled all over the states," said Ortiz.

Ortiz says she worked on finance while in the army. Now, she's an executive chef. Her travels around the world sparked her love for food.

She moved to Long Beach in 2011 when she left the military, but went back to Afghanistan and was a chef at the United States Embassy from Jan. 2020 to May 2021. While she was there, she made two good friends. They decided to visit Ortiz in Long Beach which sparked the Afghan food menu at Rose Park, which the three cooked together.

"I was working in Afghanistan for five years in the U.S. embassy as a cook. and now we came from Afghanistan to serve Afghani food in California," said Jawad Mohammadi, Ortiz' friend.

Customers say the Afghan food they cooked was full of flavor.

"It's delicious. It's full of spices. One of the very first things that I noticed is when we were across the street, the smell just hit me, and now that I taste it, it tastes just like it smelled," said Mario Sprengelmeyer, a customer.

There are a few Rose Park locations, but Ortiz says the one on Pine Ave. is the only one that serves food. If you stop by you'll get a taste of her other dishes.

"We focus on vegetables and seafood, locally sourced, so the menu changes often based on the weather conditions and what's available," said Ortiz.

Follow Jaysha on social media:
Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha
Twitter.com/abc7jaysha
Instagram.com/abc7jaysha
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslong beachlos angeles countycommunity journalistin the communityarmyveteran
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
IN THE COMMUNITY
Bell attack: 3 women ram car, smash its windows with driver inside
Hundreds line up for housing vouchers; Maxine Waters stops to help
Los Angeles Catholic Churches join Pope in praying for Ukraine
Spring has sprung: California poppies in full bloom in Antelope Valley
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden ending Europe trip with unity message that echoes past
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
On The Red Carpet: Oscar Sunday Preview
Suspect throws catalytic converter parts onto freeway during OC chase
South LA: Man shot in robbery attempt dies after getting hit by car
Mission Viejo works to require proof of catalytic converter ownership
Assault victim claims West LA high-rise has faulty security equipment
Show More
Man who assaulted library worker involved in 2nd attack: Police
Sweet 16: UCLA's season ends with 73-66 loss to UNC
Suspect in custody after Nevada teen kidnapped in own car, police say
Possible hepatitis A exposure reported at WeHo juice bar
1st female fire chief to be sworn in to lead the LA Fire Department
More TOP STORIES News