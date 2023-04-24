Shooter in custody after reported shooting at Rose State College near Oklahoma City

A suspected shooter is in custody after an "active shooter situation" was reported on the campus of Rose State College near Oklahoma City, the university said Monday.

The public community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma said in a statement at 1:50 p.m. local time "the shooter is in custody and police are on scene."

The university said to continue to "shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials" in the tweet.

The FBI has been advised by on-scene police that this was an isolated incident and not an active shooter event, despite how the college has categorized it, ABC News sources said.

Rose State College is a public community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



