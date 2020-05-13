Coronavirus

Kansas county recruits 95-year-old Rosie the Riveter to inspire residents amid COVID-19 crisis; 'We can do it'

MARION COUNTY, Kan. -- One Kansas county is trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by turning to World War II.

It's a new twist on posters that date all the way back to the second world war and the iconic Rosie the Riveter, KAKE reported.

"We need to work together and do it and save lives, you know," said Virginia Ball, a former Rosie the Riveter.

Ball, 95, was a riveter back in the day. Now, during the COVID-19 crisis, she's helping her community to work together and keep the number of positive cases in Marion County at zero.

"Tell the people that yes we can do it, but we need to work together and defeat this," Ball said.

The idea was the brainchild of Marion County Emergency Manager Randy Frank, as the state continues into phase two next week.

"Just continue to take things slowly and don't be in a hurry. Patience is our biggest adversary here, and a lot of us don't seem to have enough of it," Frank said.

The county made two World War II-inspired posters to remind people to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands.

"We've put this icon on our posters, and we have a real live one who's willing to stand up and say, 'please take a moment, follow the directions and we'll all get through this safely,'" he said.

Decades later, Ball still embodies the Rose the Riveter attitude of 'we can do it.'

"I think the words 'yes we can,' that we need to use that more in everyday life, whoever thought that up did good," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykansascoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldworld war iicovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
Saturday classes? Schools eye ways to make up lost time
Manafort released from prison for home confinement
GOP senators give Democrats' $3T HEROES Act relief bill a cold shoulder
Fresno official cited after confrontation with protesters outside his home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garcetti says stay-at-home order is adjustable: 'Do not freak out'
Virtual town hall will focus on helping unemployed
Stimulus check direct deposit signup at irs.gov is not a scam
LA County beaches reopen with restrictions after 2 months
LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next three months
LAPD bodycam vid shows Boyle Heights confrontation
Fresno official cited after confrontation with protesters outside his home
Show More
Krispy Kreme serving free doughnuts to class of 2020
Several NB 605 Freeway lanes shut down in Norwalk after fatal crash
COVID-19: LA County reports 45 additional deaths, 961 new cases
Manafort released from prison for home confinement
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of HEROES Act
More TOP STORIES News