INLAND EMPIRE (KABC) -- If you're in the Inland Empire and have noticed rotten egg smell, blame the Salton Sea.An odor advisory has been issued because a naturally occurring process in the water that produces a gas with a rotten egg smell.High levels of hydrogen sulfide in the Salton Sea are common.And while the odor may cause headaches, experts say there are no long term health risks from it.