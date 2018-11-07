Roundhouse Aquarium in Manhattan Beach reopens after $4M remodel

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. --
The Roundhouse Aquarium is back in operation.



After nearly a year of renovations, the iconic aquarium at the end of the Manhattan Beach Pier is bringing aquatic education into the 21st century.

The $4 million remodel is the first renovation of the aquarium in 15 years.

The iconic exterior of the Roundhouse is unchanged except for a fresh coat of paint, new doors and windows, a new roof and a new cupola.

The space inside has been completely reimagined.

The project modernized the interior with state-of-the-art equipment, experimental learning stations, and new multi-media experiences.

Officials say the aquarium is still a free public resource for oceanic education.

New tide pools and interactive play tanks are just some of the offerings at the new Roundhouse.

The original Roundhouse, then called The Pavilion, was built in 1922.

The Roundhouse Aquarium opened in 1979 and was torn down and rebuilt in 1992. More than 250,000 people visit the aquarium every year.
