Glendale tour bus company hit hard by coronavirus pandemic calls for more government help

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Most airplanes are grounded, cruise ships around the world are docked at port and in Glendale, the Royal American Tour buses have been parked for over two months.Owner Jacob Madanyan says the charter tour bus industry is suffering, too, but they aren't receiving the same amount of assistance or attention from the government."Our frustration is that the government has bailed out airlines, cruise ships and large companies," Madanyan said. "But companies like bus companies, have not received any kind of an aid."Madanyan operates 10 buses and employs 10 drivers.When his business is operational, several more people are employed, from mechanics to maintenance to cleaning staff, and tour guides.Madanyan said the last 10 years has been a success."Each bus serves about 50 passengers and on a daily basis we serve over 700 passengers," he said.The charter bus industry serves more than 650 million passengers each year and employs as many as 30,000 people.But as long as these buses are parked, Madanyan and his employees are losing money.He said Royal American Tours, along with other bus companies, have reached out to federal and state governments for financial help, asking not to get left behind."To keep our doors open, to keep us in operation, we need some kind of federal funding," Madanyan said.