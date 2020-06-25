Community & Events

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lend a helping hand at Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Meghan Markle and and Prince Harry rolled up their sleeves to lend a helping hand at Homeboy Industries near downtown Los Angeles.

The non-profit organization that rehabilitates gang members across the city hosted the royal couple Tuesday as they helped with Project Hope, preparing meals for people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan and Harry wore gloves and face coverings as they lent a hand in the kitchen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdowntown lalos angelesroyalscharityprince harrymeghan markle
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family alleges Dodgers security targeted them as Latinos
Disneyland Resort delays reopening of Anaheim theme parks
Elijah McClain death after arrest in Colorado receiving renewed attention
Justices rule for Trump administration in deportation case
Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy
Heading to Vegas? Nevada issues face mask order
LA gives initial OK for reboot of marijuana marketplace
Show More
Report: Treasury sent $1.4B in stimulus checks to dead Americans
'Hamilton' on Disney Plus: Meet the cast!
LA Metro board to vote on replacing armed officers on transit
Augie is the oldest golden retriever in history
Applications for unemployment aid fall to still-high 1.48 million
More TOP STORIES News