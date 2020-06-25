Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lend a helping hand at Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Meghan Markle and and Prince Harry rolled up their sleeves to lend a helping hand at Homeboy Industries near downtown Los Angeles.The non-profit organization that rehabilitates gang members across the city hosted the royal couple Tuesday as they helped with Project Hope, preparing meals for people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.Meghan and Harry wore gloves and face coverings as they lent a hand in the kitchen.