LAPD seeks public's help finding missing 7-year-old girl

Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help finding 7-year-old Ruby Alvarado, who has been missing since Saturday morning.
By ABC7.com staff

Ruby Alvarado, 7, was reported missing in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (LAPD)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help finding a 7-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Ruby Alvarado was last seen Saturday around 9 a.m. near the 3100 block of West Sixth Street, police say.

She was with her mother, Xyla Aguirre, who was visiting that morning.

Ruby has not been seen since then and her family is concerned. Family also cannot reach her mother.

Ruby is described as a 7-year-old Hispanic girl, standing about 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and blue dress with the writing "LOL" on the front.

Xyla Aguirre is a 24-year-old Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes who stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Olympic Area detectives at (213)382-6628.

Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countymissing girlmissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newbury Park pastor holds indoor services in defiance of judge's orders
What to know about Trump's COVID-related orders
How long does it take in LA to get COVID-19 test results?
Emotional vigil held for murdered soldier from Chino
US surpasses 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Hermosa Beach ramps up face covering enforcement
5.1 North Carolina earthquake reportedly felt hundreds of miles away
Show More
Wild boar steals naked man's bag in Germany
Schumer calls Trump's unemployment order 'unworkable,' 'weak'
Simon Cowell breaks his back after falling off electric bike
San Fernando eateries allowed to serve meals outdoors
So bittersweet: Woman's dying wish to marry boyfriend granted
More TOP STORIES News