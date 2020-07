HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook has become the latest athlete to have COVID-19.He wrote in a tweet just before 12 p.m. Monday that he tested positive for the virus before the Rockets left for Orlando, Florida, where the NBA is set to resume its season at the end of the month."I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared," he said.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.