American Express, TikTok suspend operations in Russia amid vast sanctions after Ukraine invasion

MOSCOW -- On Sunday, American Express announced it would suspend operations in Russia, as well as in Russian-allied Belarus.

The decision comes after Visa and Mastercard decided to do the same.

A few hours later, TikTok said Russian users would not be able to post new videos or see videos shared from elsewhere in the world.

The company blamed Moscow's new "fake news" law, which makes it illegal, among other things, to describe the fighting as an invasion.

Netflix also cut its service to Russia but provided no details.

Facebook and Twitter have already been blocked in Russia, along with access to the websites of a number of major international media outlets.

TikTok is part of the Chinese tech company ByteDance.

Russia has become increasingly isolated in the days since the invasion began, closing itself off to outside sources of information as sanctions bite deeply into its economy.

The ruble has plunged in value, and dozens of multinational companies ended or dramatically scaled back their work in the country.

