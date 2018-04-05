Rusted water heater blamed for Iowa family's death in Mexico

A rusted water heater is now being blamed for the death of an Iowa family in Mexico.

The family was staying in a condo for a spring break vacation.

They died from breathing too much gas from the faulty water heater that had rusted in the humid climate, according to authorities.

Autopsies indicated the couple and their two children died from inhaling toxic gas at the rented condo, but there was no sign of foul play or suicide, Mexican authorities said.

When police took apart the water heater, they discovered rust had corrupted the device, which is a common problem for appliances in that part of the Caribbean.

The appliance was purchased in 2012 and its warranty expired in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
