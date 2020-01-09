1 in custody after RV hits school bus, parked cars in Studio City

By and ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was detained after a motorhome struck a school bus and several parked vehicles on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, police say.

The RV hit a school bus and kept going, then hit at least four parked cars before coming to a stop in the middle of Ventura, near Laurelgrove Avenue.

The crashes were so loud some people reported what they thought were gunshots.

"It was very crazy," said witness Jeannie Walla. "It was frighteningly crazy. We were gasping out loud."

Then witnesses say a man crawled out of the vehicle and told bystanders there were several armed people inside the RV.


"He had mumbled that he didn't mean to do what was gong on. It was hijacked, there were people in there with guns," said Michael McCarroll.

Officers cautiously approached the vehicle and searched the inside, but found no other individuals.

The man was seen being taken into custody. Another person was also seen being loaded into an ambulance.

Officers shut down Ventura Boulevard in the area as they searched the vehicle and investigated the incident.

Witnesses say it appears the man in the RV may have been suffering from mental illness or possibly was under the influence of a controlled substance.
