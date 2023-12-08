Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Love Story' and 'Paper Moon,' dies at 82

O'Neal was a leading man in the 1970s known for his roles in hits including 'Paper Moon,' 'Barry Lyndon' and 'The Driver.'

Ryan O'Neal, the Oscar-nominated actor known for his roles on "Love Story" and "Paper Moon," has died. He was 82.

His death was announced by his son Patrick O'Neal on Instagram.

"Ryan was a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade. Those same people are heartbroken today and will be for a long time. My everlasting thanks to his team," Patrick O'Neal wrote in a lengthy message on social media.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.