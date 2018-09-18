Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed, another wounded in shootout

EMBED </>More Videos

A Sacramento County sheriff's deputy was killed and another wounded in a shootout that started with an argument at a Pep Boys store. (Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. --
A Sacramento County sheriff's deputy was killed and another wounded in a shootout that started with an argument at a Pep Boys store, authorities said.

The suspected gunman and a bystander were wounded in Monday's shootout but they were expected to survive, Sheriff Scott Jones said.

Deputies at about 2 p.m. responded to a report of a dispute between a customer and an employee at the auto parts store in the city of Rancho Cordova, just outside of Sacramento.

The deputies were answering a "routine call" that gave no indication the customer had a gun, Jones said.

"As soon as they arrived and engaged the subject he turned as if to run or flee and then immediately turned around and started firing without warning," the sheriff said.

Deputy Mark Stasyuk, 27, was shot in the upper body and killed. Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, was hit in the arm but shot back as the attacker fled. He was taken into custody by other officers after a second shootout, Jones said.

The suspect's name was not immediately made public.

Neither deputy was wearing a body camera.

Monday's shooting was the second fatal incident for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department in little more than a year. Deputy Robert French was killed and two California Highway Patrol officers were wounded last August during an investigation into a car-theft ring in an unincorporated area outside Sacramento.

"It's an incredible hole that never quite gets filled in the hearts of our department," Jones said.

Stasyuk had been with the department for four years, while Robertson has been there for about three years, according to the Sheriff's Department. Both were assigned to patrol in Rancho Cordova, which contracts with the sheriff's office for law-enforcement services.

"We are very thankful for his sacrifice and very sorrowful for his family," Mayor Linda Budge said of Stasyuk.

Gov. Jerry Brown issued a statement of condolence and said flags at the Capitol would be flown at half-staff in the deputy's honor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer killedpolice officer killedpolice officer shotofficer involved shootingSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
OC pair accused of rape, preyed on upwards of 1,000 women
LA City Council approves drafting ordinance to ban fur sales
McDonald's workers to strike in Los Angeles and 9 other cities
Brush fire in Tujunga contained after threatening homes
Firefighters extinguish inferno at Sun Valley auto parts yard
Hazing seen as possible factor in UC Riverside student's death
Gov. Brown signs bill making it easier for sidewalk vendors to operate legally
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
Show More
Morgue overflow truck carrying 157 bodies parked in Mexico neighborhood
Norco High School placed on lockdown two days in a row
South LA fire: 2 buildings erupt in flames at construction site
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge
Japanese billionaire to be 1st SpaceX private passenger to circle the moon
More News