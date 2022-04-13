mass shooting

Police identify another suspect in mass Sacramento shooting that killed 6

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Police have identified another suspect in a mass shooting in Sacramento that left six people dead and 12 others injured.

Mtula Payton is wanted on a number of felony warrants, including domestic violence and gun charges.

Investigators believe Payton was one of at least five shooters involved in the April 3 incident.

Three others have been charged in connection to the shooting.

Witnesses recount the terrifying moments early Sunday morning where six were shot dead and 12 injured on the streets of downtown Sacramento.



There are also new details Tuesday about one of the men who has already been arrested.

The LA Times reports Smiley Martin was awarded $7,500 from Sacramento County about a month before the shooting.

Martin's lawsuit claimed a jail guard allowed rival gang members to attack him while he was serving time in 2018 on an assault charge.

Martin faces charges of being in possession of a machine gun in connection to this month's shooting.

He, along with 11 other people, was wounded in the violence.

One of three suspects arrested in a mass shooting in Sacramento was released from prison this past February, authorities said.



