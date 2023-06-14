Rick Warren calls for reinstatement of OC's Saddleback Church after Southern Baptist ouster

Rick Warren, the retired founding pastor of Saddleback Church, called for the reinstatement of the SoCal megachurch in an impassioned address at the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention.

NEW ORLEANS (KABC) -- Retired pastor Rick Warren, author of the publishing phenomenon, "The Purpose Driven Life," is trying to get the Southern Baptist Convention to reverse its ouster of the Lake Forest-based megachurch he founded, Saddleback Church, for having women pastors.

Warren appealed the decision Tuesday at the SBC's annual two-day meeting in New Orleans.

"I'm not asking you to agree with my church, I am asking you to act like a Southern Baptist who have historically agreed to disagree on dozens of doctrines in order to share a common mission," Warren said during his appeal.

He urged SBC delegates to reinstate Saddleback Church.

"Since Southern Baptists have always allowed disagreement on doctrine, why should this one issue cancel our fellowship?" Warren said.

Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, presented a rebuttal by citing its statement of faith, saying that "in the year 2000, the words 'the office of the pastor is limited to men as qualified by scripture' was inserted because 30 years ago this issue threatened to tear this denomination apart."

Church representatives heard from Warren and another church, Fern Creek Baptist of Louisville, Kentucky.

The more than 12,700 messengers, or church representatives, voted by ballot on whether to uphold the decision by the denomination's Executive Committee in February to deem the two churches not in friendly cooperation.

Results aren't expected until Wednesday morning.

Saddleback Church is the largest church in California and one of the largest in the nation. It was founded more than 40 years ago and has grown to have several campuses in California and around the world.

All Baptist churches are independent, so the convention can't tell them what to do, but it can decide which churches are "not in friendly cooperation," the official verbiage for an expulsion.

In 2021, Saddleback ordained its first three women pastors. In 2022, Warren retired and was succeeded by pastor Andy Wood, whose wife, Stacie Wood, was named teaching pastor at Saddleback.

Those actions prompted some to call for Saddleback's ouster. The denomination's statement of faith, the Baptist Faith and Message, says that while "men and women are gifted for service in the church, the office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture."

Wood has said Saddleback does maintain male authority with an all-men board of elders but that they can equip women for ministry - most recently in May when Katie Edwards, one of the three women ordained in 2021, was named campus pastor of the flagship Lake Forest campus.

Between 2021 and 2022, the denomination saw its biggest single year drop in members in a century. The drop could get even bigger if the SBC throws out the appeal and Saddleback Church remains out.

Warren said he had a change of views - only recently supporting women as pastors - after taking another look at the Bible and its New Testament passages in the original Greek language. Not doing so earlier is his "biggest regret in 53 years of ministry," he said in a lengthy Twitter statement Saturday.

"I don't expect to win in New Orleans and I certainly don't expect to change the mind of any angry fundamentalist," he said. "They are responsible to God, not to me." Then Warren issued a public apology to all "good women in my life, church, and ministry that I failed to speak up for in my years of ignorance."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.