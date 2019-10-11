Saddleridge Fire approaches Porter Ranch neighborhood

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Porter Ranch resident recounts the scene as the Saddleridge Fire approached his home in the Renaissance community.
Bashar Witwit says his family evacuated, but he stayed behind because he didn't want to lose his home, which he's lived in for only three months.
"It's getting really scary...but you just don't want to leave everything behind," he said. "I have no idea, I'm crazy, I can't leave everything behind. I don't know why I'm still here."
