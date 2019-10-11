Saddleridge Fire evacuations and road closures

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Saddleridge Fire forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes Thursday night. Officials remind the public to heed the mandatory evacuations orders.
The following areas are under mandatory evacuation orders:
ALL of Porter Ranch (north of 118 Freeway) from Reseda to De Soto
The Oakridge Estates community north of the 210 Freeway.
West of Balboa, North of Sesnon to the Ventura County border with DeSoto as the western border
EVACUATION CENTERS
Evacuation centers for residents and small pets were set up at Sylmar Recreation Center, 13109 Borden Ave., and Granada Hills Recreation Center, 16730 Chatsworth St. Evacuated large animals can be taken to Hansen Dam.
ROAD CLOSURES
The 210 freeway was shut down in both directions between the 5 and 118 freeways, according to the California Highway Patrol.
