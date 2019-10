Saddleridge Fire evacuations, road and school closures

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Saddleridge Fire that erupted Thursday night forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes and prompted schools in the area to close. Officials remind the public to heed the mandatory evacuations orders.The following areas are under mandatory evacuation orders:ALL of Porter Ranch (north of 118 Freeway) from Reseda to De SotoThe Oakridge Estates community north of the 210 FreewayWest of Balboa, North of Sesnon to the Ventura County border with DeSoto as the western borderSee LAFD's evacuation map here.Evacuation centers for residents and small pets were set up at Sylmar Recreation Center, 13109 Borden Ave. Evacuated large animals can be taken to Hansen Dam.The Granada Hills Recreation Center, located at 16730 Chatsworth St., was at capacity and "not able to accept any more residents," the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a tweet around 4:30 a.m. A new evacuation center opened at Mason Park, located at 10500 Mason Ave. in Chatsworth.I-5 is shut down in both directions between I-210 and Calgrove in Santa Clarita, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.The 210 freeway is closed in both directions between the 5 and 118 freeways.SR 14 southbound is shut down through the Newhall Pass, and I-405 northbound is closed at SR 118.Dozens of schools in Los Angeles and Ventura counties were closed Friday.Castlebay Lane Charter SchoolPorter Ranch Community SchoolDanube Avenue ElementaryEl Oro Way Elementary SchoolHaskell ElementaryKnollwood Prepatory AcademyFrost Middle SchoolVan Gogh ElementaryKennedy High SchoolRinaldi Adult SchoolSt. John Baptist De La Salle SchoolFillmore Unified School DistrictLos Cerritos Middle School and Lang Ranch Elementary School in the Conejo Valley Unified School DistrictMATES Charter School in Thousand OaksMupu School near Santa PaulaFull story: https://abc7.la/2M7o5V1