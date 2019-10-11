Saddleridge Fire evacuations, road and school closures

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Saddleridge Fire that erupted Thursday night forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes and prompted schools in the area to close. Officials remind the public to heed the mandatory evacuations orders.

The following areas are under mandatory evacuation orders:

ALL of Porter Ranch (north of 118 Freeway) from Reseda to De Soto

The Oakridge Estates community north of the 210 Freeway

West of Balboa, North of Sesnon to the Ventura County border with DeSoto as the western border

See LAFD's evacuation map here.
EVACUATION CENTERS
Evacuation centers for residents and small pets were set up at Sylmar Recreation Center, 13109 Borden Ave. Evacuated large animals can be taken to Hansen Dam.

The Granada Hills Recreation Center, located at 16730 Chatsworth St., was at capacity and "not able to accept any more residents," the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a tweet around 4:30 a.m. A new evacuation center opened at Mason Park, located at 10500 Mason Ave. in Chatsworth.

ROAD CLOSURES
I-5 is shut down in both directions between I-210 and Calgrove in Santa Clarita, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 210 freeway is closed in both directions between the 5 and 118 freeways.

SR 14 southbound is shut down through the Newhall Pass, and I-405 northbound is closed at SR 118.

SCHOOL CLOSURES
Dozens of schools in Los Angeles and Ventura counties were closed Friday.

Porter Ranch
Castlebay Lane Charter School
Porter Ranch Community School

Granada Hills
Danube Avenue Elementary
El Oro Way Elementary School
Haskell Elementary
Knollwood Prepatory Academy
Frost Middle School

Van Gogh Elementary
Kennedy High School
Rinaldi Adult School
St. John Baptist De La Salle School

Ventura County
Fillmore Unified School District
Los Cerritos Middle School and Lang Ranch Elementary School in the Conejo Valley Unified School District
MATES Charter School in Thousand Oaks
Mupu School near Santa Paula

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

