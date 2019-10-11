Saddleridge Fire: Porter Ranch family watches home go up in flames

PORTER RANCH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Porter Ranch family watched their home go up in flames as the Saddleridge Fire burned through the area.
The family said they left their home to celebrate their 18-year-old son's birthday at a restaurant. When they returned, they learned that the fire was closing in. That's when they grabbed some important documents and evacuated to their friend's home.
Unfortunately, when they came back to check on their home, they saw it was on fire.
