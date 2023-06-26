SAG-AFTRA having 'extremely productive' contract negotiations with major Hollywood studios

"We are having an extremely productive negotiations that are laser focused on all of the crucial issues you told us are most important to you," said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher in an update to its members.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents thousands of Hollywood actors, said there is progress being made in its negotiations for a new contract with major studios, streamers and production companies.

According to an update issued on Friday, June 23, which marked two weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group representing studios, union leaders said they're optimistic about reaching a deal.

"We are having an extremely productive negotiations that are laser focused on all of the crucial issues you told us are most important to you," said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. "We're standing strong and we are going to achieve a seminal deal."

Actors represented by SAG-AFTRA voted to authorize a strike earlier this month if they don't agree on a new contract by June 30.

The strike authorization was approved by an overwhelming margin - nearly 98% of the 65,000 members who cast votes.

READ MORE | SAG-AFTRA votes to authorize strike with more than 97% in favor

"We remain optimistic that we will be able to bring the studios, networks and streamers along to make a fair deal that respects your contribution to this industry," said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA.

This comes as members of the Writers Guild of America continue their strike.

The WGA, Directors Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA have shown solidarity with one another since the writers began walking the picket lines on May 2.

The DGA has since reached a "truly historic" tentative agreement with studios, which remains under review.

READ MORE | Directors guild and Hollywood studios reach tentative agreement

While the unions have appeared more united this time, their aims are also different in many arenas.

For the directors, securing international streaming residuals that account for subscriber growth was a key component, as were wages, safety (like banning live ammunition on set), diversity and inclusion and the addition of Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

The WGA agenda includes increased pay, better residuals and minimum staffing requirements.

One key area of overlap between all is artificial intelligence.

The DGA said they'd reached a "groundbreaking agreement confirming that AI is not a person and that generative AI cannot replace the duties performed by members."

Crabtree-Ireland maintains the needs of the guild's actor members are unique.

Hollywood actors haven't gone on strike against AMPTP since 1980, which saw a 95-day strike over terms for paid television and VHS tapes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.