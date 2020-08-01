Health & Fitness

Red onions from Bakersfield supplier are linked to salmonella outbreak that sickened nearly 400, FDA says

The FDA identified Thomson International of Bakersfield as a likely source of potentially contaminated red onions.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Red onions from a California supplier may have caused a nationwide salmonella outbreak that sickened nearly 400 people in 31 states, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration report issued Friday.

The FDA identified Thomson International, Inc., of Bakersfield as a likely source of potentially contaminated red onions. The company issued a voluntary recall on all of its onions -- red, white, yellow and sweet -- due to possible cross-contamination.

U.S. health officials recommend that all consumers, restaurants and retailers avoid onions from Thomson International or food products containing such onions.

Canada's federal health department also issued a recall for U.S. red onions distributed by Sysco.

The FDA reported 396 cases and 59 hospitalizations in 31 states: Alaska (6), Arizona (14), California (49), Colorado (10), Florida (3), Idaho (5), Illinois (10), Indiana (2), Iowa (15), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Maine (4), Maryland (1), Michigan (23), Minnesota (10), Missouri (6), Montana (33), Nebraska (5), Nevada (5), New York (4), North Carolina (3), North Dakota (5), Ohio (7), Oregon (71), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (1), South Dakota (11), Tennessee (5), Texas (1), Utah (61), Virginia (4), Washington (2), Wisconsin (5) and Wyoming (11).

No deaths were reported.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can give you an infection called salmonellosis. Most human infections are caused by the consumption of food that is contaminated with the bacteria, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Contracting an intestinal infection from salmonella can lead to diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. These symptoms usually appear within three days after infection and usually go away in four to seven days.

In some cases, the infection may spread to the bloodstream and other parts of the body. These cases are associated with more severe diarrhea which can lead to hospitalization. Severe cases can be deadly if not treated promptly with antibiotics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniaoutbreakrecallu.s. & worldsalmonella
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apple Fire spreads to 1,900 acres in Riverside County
Firefighters contending with 2 brush fires in Sunland
Homeless vets receive free dental, eye care from program
Negotiators report progress in stimulus bill talks
'Embarrassed and pissed off': Doctor slams COVID-19 deniers
Torrance police arrest two 'white power' suspects who vandalized car
TikTok: 'We're not going anywhere' after Trump threatens US ban
Show More
Hurricane Isaias approaches Florida as Category 1 storm
Police chase suspect with stab wound on SoCal streets
SoFi Stadium looks to hire thousands
COVID-19: Many still struggle to get unemployment benefits from EDD
Central Valley teen is state's first child to die from COVID
More TOP STORIES News