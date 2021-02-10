3.8 magnitude earthquake hits near Salton Sea, followed by smaller quakes

By ABC7.com staff
CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit just southeast of the Salton Sea Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by a series of smaller quakes.

The quake hit at 5:01 p.m. just west-northwest of Calipatria at a depth of about two miles. There were more than a dozen smaller quakes in the area registered shortly afterward, including another registering 3.8, in addition to several smaller ones that were recorded earlier in the day.

The Salton Sea area is prone to earthquakes and in the recent past has reported significant earthquake swarms - hundreds of small temblors recorded over a period of days.

RELATED: Dozens of earthquakes hit in swarm near Salton Sea area
EMBED More News Videos

EARTHQUAKE SWARM: At least 240 small earthquakes, the largest measuring 4.9, shook desert communities near the Salton Sea Wednesday.



There were no reports of damage or injury.

Tuesday is the 50th anniversary of the destructive Sylmar earthquake.

How to prepare your home for an earthquake
EMBED More News Videos

Gathering the proper supplies to have on hand in the event of an earthquake can feel overwhelming, but you might have more on hand than you think.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardino countyearthquake
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
LAPD in standoff with allegedly armed suspect at Inglewood shopping center
Dr. Laura Berman speaks out after son dies of apparent drug overdose
USC team develops faster way to fight COVID-19 variants
Chevron oil spill in San Francisco Bay prompts health advisory
Rent is eating up a dangerous share of Californians' pay
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
Show More
Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' wardrobe donated to charity
Video shows man's tearful reunion with dog who saved his life
Are you prepared for a major earthquake?
Generous Chicago man helps out tamale vendors while feeding homeless
Sylmar earthquake marked turning point in the science of quakes
More TOP STORIES News