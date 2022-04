SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was shot and wounded on the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino Wednesday evening, according to authorities.The California Highway Patrol said the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on the southbound 215 near Baseline Street.The driver reportedly pulled over and responding CHP officers found him inside the car with a gunshot wound.The victim was loaded into an ambulance and transported to a hospital in unknown condition.Footage from the scene showed a bullet hole in the windshield.An investigation is underway into whether the man was targeted or if it was a random shooting.