San Bernardino boy, 11, killed in hit-and-run on I-40 in Needles

NEEDLES, Calif. (KABC) -- An 11-year-old boy from San Bernardino was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Thanksgiving on the I-40 in Needles, Calif.
According to the CHP, Kennedy Francisco was on his way to Arizona with his family when he was thrown from his mother's vehicle after it overturned in the rain.
Francisco was hit by a passing car that did not stop.
Paul Prado, Francisco's teacher, remembers him as a well-liked student who enjoyed playing basketball.
"Every time he walked into a room, whether it's in intervention or outside at the tables, everybody was always happy, everybody was always high-fiving him, and just very happy to see him," said Prado.
Bob Holcomb Elementary, the school Francisco attended, is dedicating its winter program to him.
A GoFundMe page was started for his family. The page says Francisco's mother and two siblings were also injured in the accident.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the CHP office in Needles: (760)326-2000
