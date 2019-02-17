San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy dies in off-duty crash

This is an undated photo of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Deputy Nicholas O'Loughlin.

By ABC7.com staff
CHINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy died in an off-duty crash early Sunday, and a suspect has been arrested in the incident.

The department tweeted a photo of slain Deputy Nicholas O'Loughlin.

"It is with deep sadness that we report the sudden & tragic death of Deputy Nicholas O'Loughlin. Nicholas was killed in an off-duty traffic collision early this morning," the posted stated, adding that he is survived by by his father, mother and brother.



The time and location of the crash was not immediately released, but Chino police were handling the investigation.

Sheriff's officials confirmed a suspect identified as Yijie Mao was arrested in the incident.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
