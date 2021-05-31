San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy shot, airlifted after car chase ends in Yucca Valley area

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Paxton Road and Imperial Drive. The driver refused to pull over and a chase ensued, the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
During the pursuit, the suspect "bailed out of the vehicle" near Dumosa Avenue and Sunnyslope Drive and ran into the desert, the news release said, adding that the deputy was shot "moments later."
The deputy was airlifted to a hospital. Officials did not immediately release the deputy's name.
"The suspect has been located and the investigation is ongoing," the Sheriff's Department tweeted just after 2 p.m. No other details were provided.