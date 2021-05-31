San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy shot, airlifted after chase ends in Yucca Valley area

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition after being shot by a motorcyclist at the end of a chase in the Yucca Valley area, authorities said.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop after spotting the motorcycle without a license plate near the intersection of Paxton Road and Imperial Drive. The man on the motorcycle refused to pull over and a chase ensued, the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

During the pursuit, the suspect "bailed out of the vehicle" near Dumosa Avenue and Sunnyslope Drive and ran into the desert, the news release said.

"A short time later, they located the motorcycle and the rider was gone," Sheriff John McMahon said in a video message posted on Twitter.

As deputies approached the motorcycle and attempted to find the rider, he started firing at responding deputies, striking one of them.

"A short time later, the suspect was located and he started shooting at the additional deputies. They returned fire and the suspect is deceased," the sheriff said, adding that a handgun was found at the scene.

The deputy that was shot was airlifted to a hospital and remains in serious condition. Officials did not immediately release the deputy's name.

