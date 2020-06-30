Meet Mac, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department newest team member

Mac was a gift to the Frank Bland Regional Training Center by academy classes 218 and 219.
When Mac is old enough he will accompany trainees on their runs and help keep them motivated.
Mac is named after Detective Jeremiah MacKay who died in the line of duty in 2013.
