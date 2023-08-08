Pregnant 22-year-old killed in violent San Bernardino crash days after her birthday

A mother is mourning the loss of her pregnant daughter who was killed in a violent car crash in San Bernardino as investigators try to piece together exactly what happened.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother is mourning the loss of her pregnant daughter who was killed in a violent car crash in San Bernardino as investigators try to piece together exactly what happened.

Reyna Torres was killed on July 29 in a fiery crash at the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Drive, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"She was just a good person. My daughter was everything. She just looked after the family. She was always there and a good mom," said Dolores Torres.

The young mom had turned 22 years old days before the crash. Her 1-year-old child was not in the car with her at the time of the crash, but she had been four months pregnant with a second child. Her unborn child also did not survive.

Now, her mother is left in anguish and unthinkable pain.

"I don't know if I'm dreaming, I don't know... long days without my daughter," Dolores said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the deadly crash was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The sheriff's department says that driver had remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with investigators, so that person has not been placed under arrest.

The collision remains under investigation. Once complete, a report will be forwarded to the district attorney's office, authorities said.