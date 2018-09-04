It's no secret the city of San Bernardino has been plagued by violence.On Sunday, eight people were injured after gunfire erupted at an apartment complex at 1277 E. Lynwood Drive.The incident was the last straw for City Manager Andrea Miller who issued a statement titled "Enough is Enough.""The City's past reactive responses to crimes of this nature will now transition to strategic, proactive actions," said Miller.The city has already taken action through the launch of the Violence Intervention Program (VIP). In April, the city was awarded a two-year $1 million grant to help combat crime.Already the city has hired a new prosecutor and city attorney while placing code enforcement under the San Bernardino Police Department aimed at crime prevention.But some residents remain skeptical of the city's announcement."It is what it is. Unfortunately, actions speak louder than words," said resident Katie Martinez. "So ,they can say enough is enough all they want, but until they actually crack down, I mean all we can do at this point is just pray. Hope for the best."Part of the city's efforts include partnering with developers to tear down the dilapidated Waterman Garden's housing complex and build new units. Already, the city has a Crime Free Housing initiative that property owners must adhere to, but Miller stressed the need for owners not to turn a blind eye to residents involved in illegal activity."We just have to do better because we are surrounded by cities where these activities don't happen," said Terrance Stone. "It doesn't happen in Redlands, Rialto, Fontana all our neighboring cities. It's just pocketed right here in San Bernardino."Stone is the founder and CEO of Young Visionaries Youth Academy in San Bernardino. The non-profit also received a $1 million grant through VIP to focus on youth and crime prevention."One of our things is youth development program. We feel like if we can occupy our young people's time with employment that will keep them out of trouble," said Stone.Both the city and Stone hope to turn the tide of violence plaguing the city."I am a long time San Bernardino resident and I'll never give up on San Bernardino, but I appreciate the effort that they are making," said resident Laurie Langston.