Homeless San Bernardino family finds hope for better future after 3 years of living on streets

Grandma, Tierney, of family featured on @ABC7 in Riverside and I just talked, and we are working out the details. Interesting describing her as Grandma, because we are the same age. :) Thank you, All!! We @URM will make sure this family is under a roof tonight and from now on. — Rev. Andy Bales (@abales) April 9, 2022

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A San Bernardino family living on the streets was facing what seemed like a struggle with no solution, but when their story was shared to the world, their prayers were suddenly answered.Courtney Lee, a 34-year-old single mother, was simply looking for a place where she and her young son Perseus along with her mother, Tierney Harris, could all live together.For the past three years, the family has been homeless after leaving a domestic violence situation. Lee worked countless hours in a warehouse, but still couldn't afford a home for her family."I have no problem going to work, I have no problem being med compliant. I just need assistance with housing," said Lee during an interview with Eyewitness News last week.But in a matter of days, Lee's life has completely changed.The family's story of hardship immediately caught the eye of Rev. Andy Bales, the CEO of the Union Rescue Mission , an organization dedicated to helping the homeless in Los Angeles."Once we talked to [ABC7 reporter Leticia Juarez,] she gave me the number for the Hope team ... so we talked her about 11, 11:30[a.m.] Our story was on by 5 o'clock that evening [and] by 7 p.m., Rev. Bales was like, 'Find them,'"With the army of eyes on social media, Bales took to Twitter and vowed to provide the family a safe place to stay."We will make sure this family is under a roof tonight and from now on," he wrote.Now, Lee and her family have found peace in the newly-opened Angeles House, an 86-unit apartment building in South L.A. designed to be a transitional home for struggling families with children."They are doing great, they are a fantastic family," said Bales of Lee and her family. "Too many families out there suffering needlessly when we could immediately house them and get them into a place like Angeles House."As Lee looked at her son playing in his new home, the single mother hopes this marks the beginning of a new journey to a better future."I understand if people have no compassion for me as a 34-year-old woman and my mother as a 64-year-old, but my son deserves better," she said with tears in her eyes. "It isn't his fault that I had to come back, and it makes you feel like a failure because everyone just wants to make sure that their children are safe."