Homeless in Southern California

Homeless San Bernardino family finds hope for better future after 3 years of living on streets

A single mother and her family are now living in the newly-opened Angeles House designed to help struggling families.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family living on streets for past 3 years finds hope for better future

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A San Bernardino family living on the streets was facing what seemed like a struggle with no solution, but when their story was shared to the world, their prayers were suddenly answered.

Courtney Lee, a 34-year-old single mother, was simply looking for a place where she and her young son Perseus along with her mother, Tierney Harris, could all live together.

For the past three years, the family has been homeless after leaving a domestic violence situation. Lee worked countless hours in a warehouse, but still couldn't afford a home for her family.

"I have no problem going to work, I have no problem being med compliant. I just need assistance with housing," said Lee during an interview with Eyewitness News last week.

READ MORE | To keep family together, Inland Empire woman chooses to stay on streets
EMBED More News Videos

A single mother, who works 60 hours a week, says the only way she can keep her 64-year-old mother and 7-year-old son together is if they live on the streets of San Bernardino.



But in a matter of days, Lee's life has completely changed.

The family's story of hardship immediately caught the eye of Rev. Andy Bales, the CEO of the Union Rescue Mission, an organization dedicated to helping the homeless in Los Angeles.

"Once we talked to [ABC7 reporter Leticia Juarez,] she gave me the number for the Hope team ... so we talked her about 11, 11:30[a.m.] Our story was on by 5 o'clock that evening [and] by 7 p.m., Rev. Bales was like, 'Find them,'"

With the army of eyes on social media, Bales took to Twitter and vowed to provide the family a safe place to stay.



"We will make sure this family is under a roof tonight and from now on," he wrote.

Now, Lee and her family have found peace in the newly-opened Angeles House, an 86-unit apartment building in South L.A. designed to be a transitional home for struggling families with children.

"They are doing great, they are a fantastic family," said Bales of Lee and her family. "Too many families out there suffering needlessly when we could immediately house them and get them into a place like Angeles House."

As Lee looked at her son playing in his new home, the single mother hopes this marks the beginning of a new journey to a better future.

"I understand if people have no compassion for me as a 34-year-old woman and my mother as a 64-year-old, but my son deserves better," she said with tears in her eyes. "It isn't his fault that I had to come back, and it makes you feel like a failure because everyone just wants to make sure that their children are safe."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelessouth los angeleshomeless in southern californiahomelesssouthern californiaacts of kindnessfamily
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
SoCal pastor housing the homeless in cabins built on church grounds
LA County get over $18M to convert hotel, motels into homeless units
Neighbors upset over drug use, fighting at Granada Hills homeless camp
To keep family together, IE mother chooses homelessness
TOP STORIES
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
OC: Teen convicted of killing mom back in police custody
Vigil held for teen shot while buying cellphone in Long Beach
Kindergartener shares bottle of tequila with classmates at school
Tax Day 2022: An extension may be better than rushing a return
2 killed when Amtrak train headed to LA crashes into car in Texas
Teen goes after home intruder with steak knives
Show More
Peeps-flavored ice cream now available at Cold Stone Creamery
LAPD officers, pilot they saved before train slams into plane reunite
For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship
Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand
Mt. Rubidoux Easter Sunday service returns to eager crowds
More TOP STORIES News