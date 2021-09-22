California wildfires

San Bernardino fire spreads to at least 50 acres, prompting evacuation of area near 215 Freeway

San Bernardino fire erupts near 215 Fwy, prompting evacuations

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted Wednesday afternoon in San Bernardino, prompting officials to issue an evacuation order for a neighborhood near the 215 Freeway.

The so-called University Fire was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. near North University Parkway and the northbound side of the 215, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Firefighters from that agency responded to the scene, as did personnel from Cal Fire and the Colton Fire Department.

"At the start, the fire threatened a dialysis center," the San Bernardino Fire Department said in a tweet. "Thanks to an emergency plan that was clearly practiced by the staff, all 23 patients were safely and successfully evacuated."

Just after 12:30 p.m., an evacuation order was issued for residences located east of North State Street, south of and including Morgan Road, west of and including Pepperdine Drive south to Grossmont Road.

Firefighters raced to defend structures in the area amid temperatures that were reaching into the high 90s.

No injuries or structural damages were immediately reported.

A reception center was opened for evacuees at 6707 Little League Drive in San Bernardino.

The cause of the fire was unknown.
