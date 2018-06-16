San Bernardino gas station clerk shot, killed in robbery identified

A 30-year-old clerk who died after being shot by a teen suspect during a violent robbery at a San Bernardino gas station was identified Saturday. (KABC)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A 30-year-old clerk who died after being shot by a teen suspect during a violent robbery at a San Bernardino gas station was identified Saturday.

San Bernardino police said the victim was 30-year-old Beshou Soliman, of Colton.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, a 17-year-old juvenile walked into the gas station on Orange Show Road at E Street at about 5:30 p.m. Friday and demanded money from Soliman, who was working as a cashier.

The victim did not resist and opened the register, police stated in a press release. The suspect became angry, walked around the counter and shot Soliman one time. The teen then took the cash from the register and ran off, according to authorities.

Soliman, while wounded, went after the suspect outside the store and jumped on his back, but the suspect managed to get away and ran south on E Street, police said.

The clerk, a married father of two, suffered a single gunshot wound. Responding officers rendered first aid to the victim before emergency medical officials arrived and transported him to a local hospital. He died about an hour after the shooting, authorities said.

Colton PD officers were told the suspect was last seen running toward Fairway Drive. They found a person matching the description of the shooter under the 215 Freeway on Fairway Drive and after making contact with him, they discovered a matching firearm down the front of his shorts. Other evidence was also located on him, and he was arrested for homicide, the statement said.

The San Bernardino Police Department's homicide unit is asking for witnesses to the incident to call (909) 384-5619 or (909) 384-5613.
