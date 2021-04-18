San Bernardino house fire: Man arrested after blaze injures his parents, kills 85-year-old woman

EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested in IE house fire that killed 85-year-old woman

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a house fire in San Bernardino Saturday morning killed an 85-year-old woman and injured the suspect's parents.

Charles Tyson Christian of San Bernardino was arrested after deputies conducted an investigation into a house fire in the 7200 block of Tippecanoe Avenue that erupted around 2:14 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The department says deputies saw heavy smoke and flames at the rear of the home when they arrived at the scene.

Douglas Guyette, 68, and his partner Linda Guyette, 67, managed to escape, but suffered burn injuries when they returned to save the 85-year-old woman, according to authorities.

Firefighters were able to rescue the woman, but she later succumbed to her injuries at St. Bernadine Medical Center. She was identified as Charolette Knight.

During the course of the investigation, deputies contacted and interviewed Christian, the Guyette's son. Authorities say he was then arrested and booked for murder and attempted murder.

Douglas Guyette remains hospitalized in intensive care, according to a news release from the sheriff's department. Linda Guyette was hospitalized and later released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countyhouse fire
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Show More
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
More TOP STORIES News