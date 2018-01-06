San Bernardino man fatally shot in front of girlfriend

An undated photo of Anthony Hernandez, 46, who was fatally shot in San Bernardino on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are on the hunt for a suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of a man who was shot to death while walking with his girlfriend in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the area of Chestnut Street and Rancho Avenue.

Victim Anthony Hernandez, 46, was walking with his girlfriend when a man got out of his car and approached the couple.

Both men got into a brief physical fight and during the altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired a shot.

Hernandez was struck once and died, police said.

Witnesses and evidence at the scene indicate the suspect was in a white vehicle that was being driven by a woman with blonde hair, according to investigators. Both fled the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Sawyer at (909) 384-5630 or Sgt. Kokesh at (909) 384-5613.
