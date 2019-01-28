UPDATE: Police have located the missing child and he is being transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. The parents are currently being questioned by detectives. Charges to follow. https://t.co/X3Siygoj6i — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) January 28, 2019

San Bernardino police have found a 1-year-old missing boy and are getting him medical treatment as his mother and her boyfriend face possible charges.Police had been looking for Harmony Robinson and her boyfriend Edward Johnson, and Harmony's 1-year-old son Jordan Robinson since Saturday.The three had been missing and there were concerns that the child was not being properly cared for and had been injured. The case was not considered an abduction.Monday, police said the boy had been located and was being brought to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.His mother and her boyfriend were being questioned and police said they may be charged with a crime, but the exact nature was not disclosed.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as details become available.