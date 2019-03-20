SB 215 Fwy blocked in San Bernardino after naked man running across lanes is hit, killed

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A naked man was struck and killed while running across lanes on the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino Tuesday night, authorities say.All lanes are temporarily blocked on the southbound 215 Freeway at Auto Center Drive.The incident was reported at approximately 9:45 p.m. The man was apparently deceased at the scene.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.