Firefighters battle massive 3-alarm pallet yard fire in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a massive 3-alarm fire that broke out at a pallet yard in San Bernardino.

The fire began spreading Saturday afternoon throughout several commercial facilities near Central Avenue and Sierra Way.

According to a tweet posted by the San Bernardino County Fire Department, multiple buildings were on fire as dozens of crews worked to put it out.

Officials said "significant ember cast" continues to pose a concern.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

