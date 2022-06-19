Firefighters battle massive 3-alarm pallet yard fire in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a massive 3-alarm fire that broke out at a pallet yard in San Bernardino.The fire began spreading Saturday afternoon throughout several commercial facilities near Central Avenue and Sierra Way.According to a tweet posted by the San Bernardino County Fire Department, multiple buildings were on fire as dozens of crews worked to put it out.Officials said "significant ember cast" continues to pose a concern.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.