San Bernardino police arrested a man Thursday suspected of sexually assaulting and stabbing a 20-year-old woman that he met on a bus.The suspect was identified as Francisco Cuevas, 25. Authorities said they got his name from a local church and that Cuevas was already in jail for a vehicle theft.According to investigators, the suspect lured the 20-year-old victim to a business near the intersection of East Rialto Avenue and South E Street on Jan. 12. She resisted his advances and was then forced into a storage trailer.Police said the man sexually assaulted the woman and stabbed her several times with a knife. He then left her locked inside the trailer and fled the scene on foot.A good Samaritan found the victim and she was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She had surgery and was later released from the hospital to recover.Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call police Detective Flesher at (909) 384-5655 or Sgt. Mahan at (909) 384-5613.