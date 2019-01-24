San Bernardino police on Thursday asked for the public's help in finding a suspected sexual predator who was recorded on surveillance video on a public bus.The unidentified man is accused of sexually assaulting and stabbing a 20-year-old woman that he met on a bus.According to investigators, the suspect lured the victim to a business near the intersection of East Rialto Avenue and South E Street on Jan. 12. She resisted his advances and was then forced into a storage trailer.Police say the man sexually assaulted the woman and stabbed her several times with a knife. He then left her locked inside the trailer and fled the scene on foot.A good Samaritan found the victim and she was transported to a hospital with life-threatening. She survived.The suspect is described as Hispanic or white, 25 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing white and red Air Jordan high-top shoes and a Golden State Warriors hat with a dark bill.Anyone with information about the suspect or the attack is asked to call police Detective Flesher at (909) 384-5655 or Sgt. Mahan at (909) 384-5613.