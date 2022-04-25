Police break up 2 separate street takeovers at intersections in San Bernardino, South LA

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two intersections in separate Southern California cities were taken over by vehicles performing dangerous stunts surrounded by crowds of spectators.

In San Bernardino, hundreds of people gathered at an intersection where fireworks were set off in the street. Cars were captured on video peeling off before multiple police cars showed up at the scene, prompting the crowds to clear the area.

A similar scene was observed in the intersection of Hoover Street and Century Boulevard in South Los Angeles just after midnight on Monday.

Dozens of people gathered at the intersection as vehicles performed doughnuts, swinging dangerously close to the spectators. That incident was eventually cleared as well without further incident.

