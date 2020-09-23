San Clemente: 1 person shot, killed by Orange County sheriff's deputies, authorities say

According to the tweet, published shortly after 2:30 p.m., the shooting occurred in the area of El Camino Real between Avenida Cornelio and Avenida Ramona.
The sheriff's department said the described the fatally shot person as a "suspect," but did not immediately indicate what the unidentified individual may have been suspected of.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.