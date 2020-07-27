Small plane makes emergency landing on 5 Fwy in San Clemente area after 'mechanical failure'

I-5 SB south of Basilone. Use caution in the area and expect delays. Airplane landed on the freeway due to mechanical failure. No injuries, no vehicles hit. Plane is fully on right shoulder. Unknown duration for removal. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/3Gb5YTu20M — CHP OCEANSIDE AREA (@CHP_Oceanside) July 27, 2020

A small plane made an emergency landing in the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in the San Clemente area Monday afternoon.The California Highway Patrol told KGTV that the pilot was headed to the San Diego from John Wayne Airport in Orange County when he started experiencing mechanical issues over the Camp Pendleton area.The pilot then waited for a break in cars along the freeway and landed safety in the slow lane. The aircraft was eventually moved to the shoulder.No injuries were reported but traffic delays in the area were expected.